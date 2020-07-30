Barclays donates $100,000 to YMCA of Delaware program

WILMINGTON — Wilmington-based Barclays US Consumer Bank has donated $100,000 to the YMCA of Delaware to support the organization’s COVID-19 response and the YMCA Teen Workforce Development program.

Over the past four years, Barclays has been a long-term partner supporting the YMCA’s Teen Workforce Development program, which has prepared over 100 youth, ages 13-18, with hands-on job training and experience, building the next generation of business and industry leaders.

With support from local businesses and organizations, teens are provided with a paid internship after completing 10 weeks of training. Training topics include financial literacy, workplace etiquette, conflict resolution, resume writing and more.

This program targets teens in the city who often face increased barriers to career development and employment, and helps address employment disparities among communities of color.

In addition to supporting the Teen Workforce Development program, Barclays’ support enabled the YMCA to provide emergency childcare and hunger relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. Between March and June, the YMCA provided emergency childcare to hundreds of children and distributed over 140,000 meals to families in need throughout Delaware. Continued support of the YMCA’s COVID-19 response efforts will provide financial assistance to individuals and families in need and support free teen programming over the summer months.

For more information about the YMCA of Delaware’s Teen Workforce Development program, contact Anesha Truesdale at atruesdale@ymcade.org.

To support the YMCA’s COVID-19 Response efforts, visit www.ymcade.org/donate.