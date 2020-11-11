Bayhealth impacted by Blackbaud data breach

DOVER — The vendor that works with many non-profit organizations around the country for data services, was recently involved in a data breach that may have involved some Bayhealth information.

Bayhealth learned from Blackbaud that one of its products, which was used by Bayhealth for fundraising purposes, was accessed by an unauthorized person or entity. Data about some Bayhealth patients and donors may have been part of this breach.

Letters were sent in early November to individuals potentially impacted. The compromised data may have included information about a hospitalization such as physician name or department of hospital service. Additionally, publicly available information such as name, gender, mailing address, email address and phone number may have been viewed. Only individuals potentially impacted will receive letters.

Bayhealth has carefully examined the database that may have been compromised. The compromised data did not include credit card information, bank account information or Social Security numbers. Additionally, this breach did not include Bayhealth’s medical systems or electronic health records. Blackbaud has assured Bayhealth that the data involved was subsequently destroyed and that it has not been, and will not be, misused, disseminated, or otherwise made available publicly.

To help prevent incidents like this, the Bayhealth Foundation is evaluating the security safeguards at Blackbaud and other third-party vendors. Additionally, it’s imperative for community members to remain vigilant at this time should they be contacted by anyone asking for personal information.

If you have questions about this matter, please contact the Bayhealth Foundation at 302-744-7015 or email Foundation@Bayhealth.org.