Beebe Healthcare limits patients to one visitor

LEWES – Beebe Healthcare is strengthening its visitor restrictions amid the evolving COVID-19 situation in the state, officials said.

On Wednesday, officials announced that Beebe would limit patients to one essential visitor.

The policy is in effect for all of Beebe Healthcare, a release stated.

This includes: the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus, Emergency Department, Same Day Surgery, Cardiac Catheterization Lab and Diagnostic Services at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus; Surgery and Endoscopy Centers, Tunnell Cancer Center, Rehabilitation Services Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Lab Express Centers, Beebe Medical Group Physician Practices, Walk-in Centers, etc.

Patients will need to specify one essential visitor such as spouse, parent, caregiver, domestic partner, support person, or adult child 17 and over, who will be permitted to visit them while in the hospital.

The name of the one essential visitor will be recorded in the hospital’s system, the release said.

The identified essential visitor will be screened upon arrival to the hospital and may not be able to enter if they are deemed potentially infectious.

Children 16 and under will not be allowed to visit.

In outpatient locations, patients who are being evaluated for or who have been tested positive for COVID-19 will not be permitted to have visitors.

For patients admitted to Beebe’s Margaret H. Rollin’s Lewes Campus hospital, visitation will be permitted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Two entrances will remain open for visitors, which includes the main entrance near the parking garage, and the emergency department entrance, the release said.

Only the one essential visitor will be permitted to visit the patient for the duration of their stay. Other visitors will not be permitted to enter the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus to wait in any area of the facility including waiting rooms, cafeterias or hallways.

Patients who are being evaluated for, or who have been tested positive for, COVID-19 will not be permitted to have visitors, the release said.

The decision comes after it was announced last week that visitor restrictions would be implemented.