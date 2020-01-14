Beekeeping 101 Workshop to be held at Wesley College

DOVER — “Beekeeping 101” Workshop will be held on Jan. 18 at Wesley College in Dover from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cannon Hall, Room 7, 120 N. State St., Dover.

Sponsored by the Delaware Beekeepers Association, this one-day beginner course is designed for anyone interested in learning more about the art and science of beekeeping.

The class will cover beekeeping concepts, such as hive equipment, honey bee biology, colony feeding and placement, disease identification, and much more. Seating is limited, so pre-registration is required.

Registration forms are available on the Delaware Beekeepers Association website at www.DelawareBeekeepers.com. In addition to the presentations by beekeeping experts, the $50 registration fee also includes light breakfast fare in the morning, lunch, a one-year membership in the Delaware Beekeepers Association (a $20 value), handouts for each topic covered, and the beginning beekeeping book.

Married couples and life partners who attend can pay only $25 more for the second person. (Only one book will be given out per family/couple who attend). For questions or more information, contact Kathy Hossler by phone 659-0521 or e-mail kathleencurranhossler@gmail.com.

