Biden blames Trump’s pandemic response for loss of American lives, jobs

Democratic Presidential hopeful Joe Biden took aim at President Donald Trump’s pandemic response Friday, saying it cost thousands of American lives and millions of American jobs.

“Let’s be clear about something. The depth of this job crisis is not attributable to an act of God but to a failure of a President,” said Mr. Biden. “Truth is every country dealt with job losses due to this pandemic, but America was hit much harder out of the gate due to complete incompetence and mismanagement of the response.”

Mr. Biden said a Columbia University study found “that 54,000 Americans would be alive today, lives saved if the administration had acted just two weeks earlier.”

“Now, after over 110,000 American deaths, more than 20 million people still out of work, the consequences are clear; we’re still facing devastating unemployment, and still facing an historic health crisis,” said Mr. Biden.

Mr. Biden said in the coming weeks he “will lay out a plan I have developed from my comprehensive plan not just to build back the economy the way it was before COVID-19 but to build it back better. It was already hurting for so many people; a plan to create millions of new, good-paying jobs and benefits where people get a fair return on work, where we make the country stronger, more resilient and more just.”