Bike Delaware to host online event regarding intersection designs



DOVER — Making intersections safe for both vehicles and people is a challenge for even the most motivated engineers. Bike Delaware – with key support from AARP Delaware – will be hosting a free online conference that will focus on new design ideas for specific intersections in Delaware communities on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals are asked to join some of the most experienced national and international transportation experts who will bring their very best design ideas to this discussion, which will feature Maurits Lopes Cardozo of the Dutch innovation studio Bike-Minded; Professor Peter Furth, who teaches bicycle infrastructure and design at Northeastern University; and Lennart Nout, planner and urban designer at Mobycon.

Also expected to speak are Jeff Riegner, a member of the Institute of Transportation Engineers Board of Direction; Bastian Schroeder, a principal engineer at Kittleson & Associates; Dick van Veen, an urban designer and engineer from the Netherlands with over 15 years of experiences designing safe and vibrant streets and places; and Shannon Warchol, whose work is on safety and operations for all modes at intersections and interchanges, with a special focus on alternative and innovative designs.

“If you bicycle or walk in the state of Delaware, or you are interested creating more livable and less auto-dependent communities for your children and grandchildren, we invite you to join this unique online conversation” said James Wilson, executive director of Bike Delaware. “Conference sessions will be short – just 35 minutes – and each one will focus on a single intersection in Delaware.

“You can listen in to all of the sessions if you are interested or you can just listen in to the session on a specific intersection in your community. COVID restrictions on travel combined with the rapid adoption of online conference tools have made this conference possible by lowering the cost of participation by an extraordinary roster of national and international experts who we almost certainly would not have been able to persuade to physically travel to Delaware for a traditional in-person event.”

To register, visit bikede.org/intersections

Bike Delaware is a member-supported, independent, non-partisan 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Additional information can be found at www.bikede.org, or 302-722-4591.