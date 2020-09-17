Blunt-Rochester recognized by American Cancer Society



DOVER — Rep. Lisa Blunt-Rochester recently received the National Distinguished Advocacy Award, the most prestigious award presented by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, in recognition of her significant contributions to the fight against cancer.

ACS CAN, the advocacy affiliate of the American Cancer Society, presents the annual award to select lawmakers who demonstrate outstanding leadership in the area of cancer-related public policy advocacy.

“Rep. Blunt-Rochester is making cancer a top national priority, benefiting families impacted by this disease in Delaware and across the country,” said Lisa Lacasse, president of ACS CAN. “She has been a driving force behind numerous pieces of legislation aimed at increasing access to care, diversifying enrollment in clinical trials and reducing the toll of tobacco nationwide. ACS CAN looks forward to continued partnership as we work to address the burden of cancer for families across the country.”

Rep. Blunt-Rochester serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over much of health policy, and is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

She is a cosponsor of a number of bills intended to reduce the burden of cancer across the country, including: the Removing Barriers to Colorectal Cancer Screening Act; the Palliative Care Hospice Education and Training Act; the Henrietta Lacks Enhancing Cancer Research Act; and the Protecting American Lungs and Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act. She recently introduced the Quit Because of COVID-19 Act (H.R. 7286) to expand tobacco cessation coverage to all Medicaid beneficiaries during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

In January 2020, Rep. Blunt-Rochester invited ACS CAN volunteer and cancer survivor Jan White to attend the State of the Union as her guest. White said of Blunt-Rochester, “She always makes time to hear about our needs and priorities. She represents a true voice for cancer patients, survivors and their families in Congress.”

The award was presented on Sept. 15 as part of the annual ACS CAN Leadership Summit and Lobby Day. Nearly 700 cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones met virtually with their elected officials to urge them to support policies that increase funding for cancer research and prevention programs and address barriers that prevent diverse populations from enrolling in clinical trials.