Bombay Hook NWR releases habitat management plan



SMYRNA — Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge is seeking public review and comment on its draft habitat management plan.

This Habitat Management Plan provides a long-term vision and specific guidance on managing the refuge’s habitats over the next 15 years (2020 to 2035). The public is invited to review the Draft Habitat Management Plan and Environmental Assessment. These documents will be available for a 30-day comment period.

Draft documents are available online at the refuge’s official website at www.fws.gov/refuge/Bombay_Hook/. The refuge can be contacted at 653-9345 or at the email listed above to request more information.

Comments on the draft plan can be submitted to the refuge by mail at the address listed above or by email at IR1_BombayHook@fws.gov.