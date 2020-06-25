Boys & Girls Club announces Youth of the Year winner

DOVER — Dover native and 2020 State of Delaware Youth of the Year winner, Tyanna Tribbett, was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America, $2,500 scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware and $1,000 scholarship from Johnny Janosik World of Furniture to go toward her Delaware State University college tuition in the fall.

Each finalist goes through a selection process where participants worked hard to complete applications, develop speeches, and prepare for interviews with a panel of judges. This program has been successful in developing our finalists and providing a platform for them to share their voices. Johnny Janosik World of Furniture sponsored the Special Achievement Awards.

The winners: Outstanding Essays Award and Community Service Award – Yahseem Washington, Claymont Boys & Girls Club, Academic Excellence Award – Alexia Jordan, DAFB Boys & Girls Club, Leadership Award – Allie Maurer, Western Sussex Boys & Girls Club, and Outstanding Speech Award – Sharese Johnson, G.