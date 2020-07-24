Brandywine Valley SPCA adds facial technology

NEW CASTLE — The Brandywine Valley SPCA joins shelters across the country using state-of-the-art facial recognition technology to help identify lost dogs and cats so they get back to their families. BVSPCA has partnered with Finding Rover, developer of technology to match photos uploaded by shelters and pet owners to match pets through facial recognition.

Every dog and cat that enters a BVSPCA shelter has their photo automatically uploaded from the BVSPCA shelter software to Finding Rover’s database. Finding Rover scans a found pet’s face and compares it to a database of lost pets. If a match is found, the pet’s contact information comes up so the owner can be contacted.

Registration is simple and only takes a few minutes. Pet owners should go to findingrover.com, upload a picture of their dog or cat, and then add their contact information. Once pets are registered, they are protected for life.

Pet owners can upload their photos at findingrover.com, and the BVSPCA has included links for uploading photos or search pets on its website, its Facebook page, and its Lost/Found Pets Facebook pages for Delaware and Chester/Delaware counties.