Brandywine Valley SPCA to hold drive-thru pet pantry



NEW CASTLE – The Brandywine Valley SPCA will hold its next drive-thru pet food pantry to help families in need Monday.

Free cat and dog food will be available while supplies last Sept. 21 at the Wilmington Blue Rocks’ Frawley Stadium, at 801 Shipyard Drive.

This is the organization’s 10th drive-thru pantry held across Delaware and southeastern Pennsylvania, each one feeding 800 or more pets.

The drive-thru format requires participants to arrive in a vehicle, where they should remain while BVSPCA staff requests, from a 6-foot distance, information on the household pets then loads the pet food into the trunk or hatchback.

The pantries are part of the BVSPCA’s ongoing commitment to help prevent families from needing to surrender their beloved pets to a shelter for economic reasons.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Brandywine Valley SPCA has distributed more than 200,000 pounds of pet food to families in need and sent several truckloads of pet food to other shelters for their pantries. In addition to the drive-thru pantries, the BVSPCA has expanded its standard pet food pantry to be accessible anytime during shelter open hours: Tuesday through Friday noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donations to help the BVSPCA continue to supply pet food to families in need can be made at the shelters or via the Amazon Wish List: amzn.to/3hxjI1T