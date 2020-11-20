Brandywine Zoo opens new Madagascar exhibit



WILMINGTON — The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control cut the ribbon on its Madagascar exhibit at the Brandywine Zoo on Thursday, officially welcoming its new tortoise and lemur inhabitants. The exhibit is open to the public.

The animals include three radiated tortoises and four ring-tailed lemurs from the Bronx Zoo, as well as two black-and-white ruffed lemurs and one male and one female crowned lemur, all from the Duke Lemur Center.

As part of the crowned lemur survival plan, a male and a female will be paired for breeding at the zoo. Just 30 of the species exist in the Americas.

The Madagascar exhibit is part of the Brandywine Zoo’s recently approved master plan and is the largest capital improvement in the zoo’s history. At nearly 4,000 square feet, it is one of the zoo’s largest display habitats and includes interactive features and information about conservation concerns in Madagascar.

The project took approximately 10 months to complete and cost $3.5 million.

The Madagascar animals will be in their habitat for public viewing when the temperature is above 45 degrees. Because they are native to a subtropical climate, they will be brought inside the Brandywine Zoo’s new holding area once the temperature falls below 45.

In efforts to support social distancing, the Brandywine Zoo is offering three timed sessions each day. Zoo admission is $7 for adults and $5 for kids (3 and older). Admission is free for zoo members and children 3 and younger.

All visitors must register online at brandywinezoo.org. Masks must be worn by all guests ages 5 and older and are strongly encouraged for children older than 2.