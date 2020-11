WILMINGTON — The Delaware Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that I-295 southbound between Del. 13 and I-495 will be closed at 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. starting on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and Wednesday, Nov. 18.

During these nights, I-95 southbound will be reduced to a single travel lane starting at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. These lane and roadway closures are necessary for the demolition of the old bridges that carried Route 141 over I-95 southbound.

Detour signs will be posted for motorists.