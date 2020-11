BRIDGEVILLE — Bridgeville Thrift Store & Produce Market, located at 603 S. Main St., Bridgeville, will hold their “Customer Appreciation Weekend” on Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Nov. 22. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event will feature free lunch with beef hotdogs, chips, drink, hot cocoa and coffee. There will also be gifts for children. For more information about this event, call 249-5738.