Bridgeville woman arrested on assault charges in Ellendale

ELLENDALE — Late Friday morning, the Delaware State Police arrested a Bridgeville woman on assault charges.

At about 11:50 a.m., troopers responded to Willow Street in Ellendale for a reported assault according to Public Information Officer Jason Hatchell.

Aliseya Cephas. Courtesy of Delaware State Police.

Upon arrival, troopers learned that 24-year-old Bridgeville resident Aliseya Cephas had engaged in a verbal altercation with a 25-year-old female acquaintance.

The argument escalated, and Ms. Cephas pointed a knife at the victim, threatening to kill her.

The acquaintance tried to leave, and was threatened by Ms. Cephas again, this time with a pair of scissors.

As the acquaintance attempted to leave in her vehicle, Ms. Cephas confronted her a third time and ended up assualting the acquaintance with pepper spray.

This is when officers arrived on the scene. Ms. Cephas was taken into custody without further incident and it was determined the acquaintance did not need medical attention.

Ms. Cephas was transported to Troop 7, where she was charged with three felony charges: second degree assault, aggravated menacing and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Ms. Cephas was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $10,000 unsecured bond.