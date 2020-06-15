Briggs King files for re-election as 37th District representative

GEORGETOWN – State Rep. Ruth Briggs King (R-Georgetown/Long Neck) last week filed for re-election, seeking retain her seat in the Delaware House of Representatives.

First elected during a special election in 2009, Rep. Briggs King filed her paperwork with the Department of Elections to run in the Nov. 3 General Election.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of the 37th District,” said Rep. Briggs King. “There is still much work to do and I look forward to continuing in those efforts. I vow to continue fighting for greater transparency of our state government and for measures that ensure Delaware tax dollars are being spent in the most effective and efficient manner.”

Ruth Briggs King

As a member of the legislature’s budget-writing committee – Joint Finance Committee – Rep. Briggs King is committed to fighting to ensure fiscal responsibility and transparency of Delawareans’ tax dollars. She also serves as a member of the following House Committees: Education; Health & Human Development; Manufactured Housing; Pubic Safety & Homeland Security; Transportation/Land Use and Infrastructure; and Veterans Affairs.

During the COVID-19 crisis and subsequent shut down of small businesses and schools, Rep. Briggs King has been a vocal proponent of legislative oversight of the Executive Branch to ensure the latter was not overreaching in its powers.

To that end, Rep. Briggs King (on May 19, 2020) submitted a letter with two other lawmakers in requesting that U.S. Attorney General Barr investigate multiple alleged violations of the U.S. Constitution by Governor Carney through his COVID-19 Executive Orders. The letter stated, “The Governor of Delaware has usurped the authority of the citizens of the State of Delaware and the legislative and judicial branches of government. It must be noted that the determinations made by the Governor are not supported by a rational connection or nexus to the proclaimed state of emergency. The exercise by the Governor of his power has been done in violation of the protections guaranteed by the United States Constitution.”

Rep. Briggs King lives in Georgetown with her husband, Stan. They have two grown children and six grandchildren