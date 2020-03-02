Briones named first female AFMES director

DOVER — U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alice Briones, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System deputy director, has been named director of Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, effective Feb. 21, 2020. Lt. Col. Briones is AFMES first female director.

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency director, selected Lt. Col. Briones after she served as deputy director of AFMES since April 2017.

As director of AFMES, Lt. Col. Briones leads an organization of approximately 300 military, civilian and contractor personnel who provide comprehensive services in forensic pathology, forensic toxicology, DNA technology and identification and mortality surveillance for the Department of Defense.

Lt. Col. Briones succeeds directorship from U.S. Army Col. Louis Finelli, who had been the AFMES director since June 2016. A change of directorship is scheduled for June 2020.