BVSPCA plans move into larger New Castle facility and pet ICU

NEW CASTLE — The Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has purchased a property that will replace its current New Castle Campus with a larger, more comprehensive shelter and low-cost veterinary clinic.



Formerly owned by the Veterinary Specialty Center of Delaware, the new campus in New Castle will include the state’s first shelter intensive care unit, it will double the organization’s capacity to treat and spay/neuter family pets, and it will improve the housing and quality of life for shelter animals waiting to be adopted.



The 12,268-square-foot facility sits on 3 acres at 290 Churchmans Road.



The veterinary space will enable the BVSPCA to expand services to family pets and shelter animals, while adding 7,658 square feet of state-of-the-art space for shelter animals.



“This new facility will go beyond addressing the limitations of our current New Castle Campus to become the largest and most comprehensive of our four campuses,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA chief executive officer.



The ICU will be used to treat critically ill dogs and cats from all BVSPCA locations, including the ones in Dover and Georgetown.



“As one of the only shelters in the region with an in-house hospital, we’re looking forward to helping animals from all of our shelters more efficiently and cost-effectively,” Mr. Lamb said.



For family pets, the BVSPCA will also be doubling its capacity for spay/neuter and specialty surgeries, as well as for seeing pet patients for routine wellness and sick visits. The ICU will also be available for pets needing critical care when the family can’t afford private specialty hospital services.



Shelter animals will benefit from larger, more comfortable housing. Every adoptable dog will enjoy an indoor/outdoor kennel and outdoor play yards not feasible in the current location in Old New Castle.



Cat housing will double, and the shelter cats will have an outdoor “catio.”



The current New Castle Campus at 600 South St. opened in 2016, after the BVSPCA leased and renovated a lumber warehouse.



A large community room and expansive outdoor areas at the Churchmans Road campus will allow the organization to expand its humane education, volunteering and service groups.



“Our mission is not just to be there for animals but to involve people for the betterment of the animals,” said Tanner Polce, BVSPCA chief advancement officer. “For example, programs for children, like our summer day camp, birthday parties and junior volunteering, help teach compassion and responsible animal care at an early age.”



The BVSPCA has invested more than $5 million from private donations and grants into its infrastructure in Delaware, resulting in a shelter and veterinary clinic in each county. The BVSPCA cares for more than 9,000 animals annually in Delaware, which amounts to 60% of the shelter animal intake in the state, and it employs 90 Delawareans.



The new facility, estimated at $4 million in total cost, is expected to open this fall. The BVSPCA has so far raised $500,000 from private donations and foundations for the venture.



The BVSPCA asks for donations from the community to help with the renovations and construction necessary to open this new campus. Donations can be made at bvspca.org/newcastle or by mail to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 600 South St., New Castle, DE 19720.