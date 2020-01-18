BVSPCA to receive 30 dogs from earthquake-impacted Puerto Rico

GEORGETOWN – Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Sunday morning is scheduled to receive several dozen dogs from earthquake-ravaged Puerto Rico, part of an emergency evacuation of shelter pets.

Wings of Rescue, in partnership with GreaterGood.org and The Sato Project, will fly an emergency evacuation flight from Puerto Rico with more than 110 at-risk shelter pets to Delaware, New Jersey and Florida.

Brandywine Valley SPCA Sunday morning is scheduled to receive 30 dogs from Puerto Rico, part of an emergency evacuation of at-risk pets following a series of earthquakes that have impacted Puerto Rico. (Submitted photo/Wings of Rescue)

The Brandywine Valley SPCA will receive 30 dogs on the flight, which is scheduled to arrive at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown Jan. 19 at about 11 a.m.

Recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico have damaged some animal shelters and left others euthanizing highly adoptable animals due to lack of food and water, according to BVSPCA spokeswoman Linda Torelli.

The pets on the flight are all fully vetted and health certificated, highly deserving and adoptable pets who hopefully will quickly find forever new homes, Ms. Torelli said.

The dogs will start becoming available for adoption on Tuesday at BVSPCA’s three campuses in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

Sending Partners from Puerto Rico are Villa Michelle Albergues de Animales and Santuario des San Francisco de Asis shelters

Receiving Shelters include Brandywine Valley SPCA, St Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center (New Jersey) and Broward County Humane (Florida) as well as foster homes via The Sato Project.

