Camden panel OKs apartment complex plan near town hall

CAMDEN — Pending next month’s likely approval, it appears a new apartment complex is coming to town.

On Wednesday night, Camden’s planning commission unanimously approved a final site plan for a project earlier presented as a 192-unit

apartment complex near town hall, East and William streets.

The King Property item will become official upon approval of this week’s meeting minutes at the 7 p.m. meeting on Jan. 15, 2020 at town hall at 1783 Friends Way.

In August, according to meeting minutes, Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc. representative Tim Menzer described the apartments as “an upper scale development” that he didn’t see decreasing property values.

Commissioner Michael Johnson made a motion to approve the final site plan, which was seconded by Commissioner Thomas Wanstall. The affirmation was contingent on the following conditions:

• Construction can only take place Monday through Friday 7a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and nothing on Sundays.

• Security cameras must be installed.

• No construction trucks will be permitted on East Street.

• A “no construction vehicles” signs will be installed on East Street.

• A 6-foot white vinyl fence will be installed on the William and East streets.

The project will take approximately two years to complete.

At a presentation in November, according to meeting minutes, the new complex was described as including eight three-story buildings of 24 units. There were 365 parking places set for the front of the three buildings, along with garages, pool house, 13 off-street parking spaces and a maintenance building.

A landscape plan included about 800 plantings and three ponds for storm water management. According to DBF, 10 percent of the units will be three bedrooms, 25 percent two bedrooms and 60 percent one bedroom. It was not determined whether a playground would be constructed.

The plans called for an onsite property manager located in the clubhouse, pets allowed and each unit with its own laundry appliances.

A liquor store (next to U.S. 13 near Grotto Pizza) preliminary site plan was approved as well.

Reach staff writer Craig Anderson at canderson@newszap.com