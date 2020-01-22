Camden police office remains on leave with pay

CAMDEN – A Camden police officer remains on administrative leave with pay Tuesday following last week’s guilty plea to misconduct in office while police chief in Greensboro, Maryland.

Lt. Michael Petyo was placed on leave in November 2019 as Maryland authorities launched an investigation into a submitted certification application during an officer’s hiring process there. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense Friday and was sentenced to two years’ incarceration, all suspended, with three years’ supervised probation, according to Maryland’s Office of the State Prosecutor.

On Tuesday, Camden Police Department Chief Marcus Whitney said Lt. Petyo’s status was unchanged pending the finalization of an internal investigation. Lt. Petyo started with Camden PD on Jan. 21, 2019.

Camden PD has eight full-time sworn officers (including Lt. Petyo) and no part-time positions.

Chief Whitney said he took on all of Lt. Petyo’s administrative duties upon the leave and worked patrol shifts as well.

Reach staff writer Craig Anderson at 741-8296 or canderson@newszap.com.

