Camden resident captures DNREC fishing photo contest

DOVER — The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish and Wildlife announced Thursday that Camden’s Dave Tally won the 2019 Delaware Fishing Photo Contest, for best portraying this year’s contest theme, “Get Out and Fish DE.”

Mr. Tally’s winning photo of two anglers fishing on McColley Pond in Kent County, titled “Purple Worm,” will be featured on the cover of the 2020 Delaware Fishing Guide, with four other winning photos to be displayed inside the guide.

The other contest winners are:

• Second place: “Filling the Basket with Pop Pop” by Michael Cox of Middletown featuring his father and daughter with a bushel of crabs at Woodland Beach.

• Honorable mention: “It’s All About that Bass” by Jessica Scholl of Wilmington for her photo of Steve and Madison Kohn on Blairs Pond near Milford.

• Honorable mention: “What a CRAPPIE Day” by Raymond Howard Scheufele of Harrington for his photo of son Raymond Lee on McColley Pond.

• Honorable mention: “1st Time Fishing” by Andrea Olson of Milton for her photo of daughter Alexandria fishing at the Broadkill River near Milton.

The winning entries are posted on the Fish and Wildlife photo contest webpage, along with information about the annual photo contests.

DNREC’s 2020 Delaware Fishing Guide will soon be online, with hard copies also available where fishing licenses are sold, at that time. Details for the Division of Fish and Wildlife’s 2020 Fishing Photo Contest will be announced in April.

The Division of Fish and Wildlife’s annual Hunting Photo Contest is currently accepting entries through Friday, Jan. 31. Information and forms are available on the Division of Fish and Wildlife’s website or from Jennifer Childears at 302-739-9910 or Jennifer.childears@delaware.gov.

