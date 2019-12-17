Camden to discuss proposed apartment complex

CAMDEN — Plans to build a 192-unit apartment complex are in the site approval application phase and could be affirmed Wednesday night.

The town of Camden will hold its regularly scheduled Planning Commission meeting at 7 p.m. at 1783 Friends Way, just a short distance from the proposed new construction plot.

The new business agenda includes an application submitted for final site plan approval for the apartments.

The projected King Property will include eight three-story buildings of 24 units each, according to town meeting minutes from Nov. 14. The plan is to build 365 parking spaces in front of the three buildings, along with garages, pool, pool house, 13 off -street parking spaces, and a maintenance building.

The preliminary site plan was earlier approved unanimously by planning commission attendees Mary Ellen Gray, Michael Johnson, Thomas Wanstall and Vicki Rhodes. Commissioner Mark Girty was not present. The condition was that the parcel be rezoned during the Comprehensive Plan Update.

At a public meeting on Aug. 21, William Street resident Maxine Wayson expressed concern that the apartments would adversely affect property value, and whether a traffic study had been done.

According to meeting minutes Davis, Bowen & Friedel, Inc. representative Tim Menzer said the connection to East Street would be closed. Also he said that “with the police station and town hall across the field and the upper scale development proposed he does not see property values decreasing.”

DBF sent a letter to local residents on Nov. 7 encouraging them to attend the Nov. 14 public meeting if they had any questions about the project.

This week, Ms. Wayson said she was passing out 100 flyers designed to raise awareness of the project. The flyer referenced concerns, including potential traffic congestion, public safety issues, aesthetic changes and possible raised taxes.

Attempts to reach DBF for more information this week were unsuccessful.

Two-year project

Mr. Menzer said the project will take approximately two years to construct.

At the Planning Commission’s Nov. 14 meeting, DBF’s Ring Lardner provided renderings and actuals of similar properties, along with a photo of what the clubhouse may look like, according to minutes.

A landscape plan includes about 800 plantings for the area to meet code requirements, Mr. Lardner said. Three ponds for storm water management are planned.

Roughly 10 percent of the units will be three bedrooms, 25 percent two bedrooms and approximately 60 percent two bedrooms, according to DBF. It was uncertain whether a playground would be included.

An onsite property manager would be in the clubhouse. Pets would be allowed in the complex and each unit would have its own laundry appliances, according to the plans.

At the time, Mr. Lardner said permits from DelDOT, Kent Conservation District, Town of Camden Engineer, Kent County Public Works and Camden and Wyoming Sewer and Water Authority permits were needed, among others.

