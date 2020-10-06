Camden VFW hosting candidate town hall



CAMDEN — The Camden VFW Post No. 3238 will hold a virtual town hall Oct. 14 featuring candidates for several legislative seats.

The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Post, located at 166 Old Camden Road and broadcast live on Facebook at facebook.com/CamdenVFW. Limited in-person seating on a first-come, first-served basis is available by contacting the Post through Facebook.

Participating candidates so far include Jaci Hugg and Sen. Dave Lawson in the 15th Senatorial District, Robin Hayes in the 29th Representative District, Rep. Andria Bennett and Cheryl Precourt in the 32nd Representative District and Rep. Lyndon Yearick in the 34th Representative District, with more potentially to come.