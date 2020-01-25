Camden-Wyoming’s Brothers to run for Levy Court seat

Clint Brothers files paperwork for the 5th Representative District commissioner seat in the upcoming Kent County Levy Court election. (Submitted photo)

DOVER — Add another candidate to the Kent County Levy Court election ballot.

Camden-Wyoming resident Clint Brothers, a Republican, filed for the 5th Representative District commissioner seat on Jan. 16, challenging incumbent Democrat Jody Sweeney, who filed Jan. 2.

Mr. Brothers is a licensed journeyman electrician employed at K. Hovnanian Homes as a warranty service manager serving Delaware.

According to a news release, Mr. Brothers’ “four years as an apprentice electrician provided his perspective on the value of the construction trades and the workforce that builds and protects our communities, including first responders like local and state police, volunteer fire companies and paramedic services.

“He also believes that to attract businesses and create jobs Kent County must simplify the permitting process.”

The election is slated for Nov. 3.

Five Kent County offices will be contested this year – the 1st, 3rd and 5th Levy Court Districts, along with clerk of the peace and register of wills.

On Jan. 7, Smyrna resident Joanne Masten filed for the District 1 seat; long-time incumbent P. Brooks Banta had just announced he would not seek another term and immediately endorsed Ms. Masten.

Republican Welton Satchell filed for the District 3 seat on Jan. 14, and incumbent Allan Angel, a Democrat, filed on Jan. 17.

Republican John P. Kelly III filed for the register of wills ballot on Dec. 13, 2019.

Reach staff writer Craig Anderson at canderson@newszap.com