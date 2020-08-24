Cancer Support Community announces appointments

WILMINGTON — After fulfilling a two-year term as board chair on the Cancer Support Community Delaware’s board of directors, Barbra Andrisani, handed over the role of board chair to Donald Fulton of Wilmington in late May.

Mr. Fulton was the managing partner at George J. Weiner Associates, LLP.

Ted H. Dwyer, III, the son of the late founder, Cindy Dwyer has been appointed as the Chair Elect.

Michele Camponelli as the new development manager. Ms. Camponelli brings with her a successful record of grant writing, designing, organizing, and implementing events, including successful fundraisers that generate awareness, build strong community alliances and strengthen the lives of others.

CSCDE is also pleased to announce the promotion of

Jovoni Simmons has been promoted to manager of outreach and marketing. Ms. Simmons, based in Kent County, originally joined this organization as community liaison and has more than 10 years’ experience in community outreach, graphic and web design, social media, marketing, and event and program management.

CSCDE is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals affected by any type of cancer, including their caregivers and family members, manage both the emotional and physical aspects of the cancer journey. All programs are offered at no charge to participants. Visit www.cancersupportdelaware.org