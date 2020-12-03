Cape May-Lewes Ferry implements travel restrictions

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Cape May-Lewes Ferry officials today once again implemented travel restrictions onboard the ferry vessels related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective Monday, Dec. 7, with the first departure of the day, boarding will be limited to vehicles and their occupants only. All foot passenger and bicycle travel will be suspended.

“We are once again taking proactive steps to protect the health and well-being of our passengers and crew,” said Heath Gehrke, director of ferry operations. “At this time, we are not reducing our public sailing schedule. These restrictions will be in place until further notice.”

Currently, ferries depart the Lewes Terminal at 8:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. There are daily departures scheduled from Cape May, New Jersey, at 7 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

During their trip, passengers are encouraged to remain inside their vehicles for the duration of the crossing. Vehicle passengers may roam the outer decks and enjoy the sunshine; however, the passenger salon is closed except to use restrooms or to pass through the galley area for limited food and beverage selections. Customers will not be permitted to sit in the passenger salon.

When not inside their vehicle, passengers must wear a face mask and remain socially distanced from anyone not in their traveling party. Passengers are urged to pay attention to the directional signs on board the vessel to help control the flow of traffic.

The Cape May Terminal gift shop and ticket counters will be closed; however, restrooms will be open in the terminal. In Lewes, Grain On the Rocks and the Lewes Coffee Company will remain open.

“We’d like to thank our customers in advance for their cooperation with our efforts to limit the spread of the virus,” Mr. Gehrke said. “We look forward to returning to normal operations, hopefully in the not-too-distant future. In the meantime, we feel that this mode of transportation aboard the ferry is among the safest in the nation.”