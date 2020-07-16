Cape May-Lewes Ferry lifts foot passenger ban

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Cape May-Lewes Ferry officials announced Wednesday that foot passenger travel — with capacity restrictions and a new, firm on-boarding process — is now permissible on the Delaware Bay ferry service.

All foot passengers must have a reservation, are required to check-in with the ticket counter prior to boarding, and must arrive a minimum of 45 minutes prior to departure.

The shuttle service is not available this summer from either terminal.

Additionally, the passenger salon aboard the vessels is now open; however, capacity is currently limited to 20%. The changes were implemented last week.

Passengers must wear a face mask and stay socially distanced from anyone not in their traveling party. Passengers are urged to pay attention to the directional signage on board the vessel to help control the flow of traffic.

Masks are also required in the terminals, on board the vessels and in outdoor areas while on terminal grounds. Masks may be removed for food and beverage consumption, but travelers are asked to maintain appropriate social distancing, and please put masks back on when finished.

Exterior seating is open to all passengers. In order to maintain appropriate social distancing in the indoor areas of the vessels, foot and vehicle passengers will have access to seating in the passenger salon on a first come, first serve basis only.

Travelers who plan to use the Cape May – Lewes Ferry in the near future are urged to call the Cape May – Lewes Ferry Guest Services Center in advance at 800 64 FERRY (800.643.3779), visit the website at www.cmlf.com or like the ferry on on Facebook or follow it on Twitter @CMLFerry for the latest departure information.