Capital school board appoints interim superintendent

DOVER — Sylvia Henderson will assume the title of interim superintendent for Capital School District, the board decided Monday.

The board voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Henderson to fill the role, following the resignation of Superintendent Dan Shelton. Dr. Shelton announced he’d be leaving the district earlier this month to pursue the same job in Christina School District.

Dr. Henderson has served as assistant superintendent since 2015. She will take the top leadership position in the district July 1.

“I am extremely humbled for the opportunity to lead Capital,” Dr. Henderson said. “I appreciate the vote of confidence from the Capital School District board of education. With the current COVID pandemic and issues in education, keeping the constant of our leadership team together is crucial for our students, parents, teachers and community.”

Earlier this month, the board voted to postpone filling the position while also creating a subcommittee to begin laying the foundation of a superintendent search.

At Monday’s meeting, the board also reviewed the process for identifying the next superintendent for the district, which would see the Delaware School Boards Association coordinating logistics for the search.

“Capital is a cutting edge district and I’m excited to lead,” Dr. Henderson said.