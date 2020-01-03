Carney nominates vice chancellor

Paul Fioravanti Jr.

DOVER — Gov. John Carney on Friday announced the nomination of Paul Fioravanti Jr. to the Court of Chancery.

A Wilmington native, he has worked at the Delaware law firm Prickett, Jones & Elliott P.A. since 1999. There, he focuses on corporate law, including mergers and acquisitions, fiduciary duty obligations, corporate governance and LLC litigation.

He is a graduate of the University of Delaware and the University of Maryland School of Law.

“I am pleased to nominate Paul, whose litigation experience and judgment would serve our state well on the Court of Chancery – our country’s premier venue for corporate litigation,” Gov. Carney said in a statement. “I look forward to the Senate considering his nomination.”

The Senate is expected to vote on Mr. Fioravanti sometime this month after the General Assembly returns Jan. 14. He would replace Tamika Montgomery-Reeves, who was recently sworn in as the state’s newest member of the Supreme Court.

This marks Gov. Carney’s third chance to fill a seat on the seven-member Court of Chancery.

