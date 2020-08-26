Carney: Schools must report COVID cases to families

DOVER — Gov. John Carney signed the 25th modification to his state of emergency declaration today, which requires Delaware schools to notify families if they become aware of positive cases of COVID-19 in their buildings.



The modification also officially formalized new face-covering requirements for children, after Gov. Carney announced that update Monday. Students in K-12 must wear masks, in accordance with Division of Public Health guidance, while children ages 2-5 are strongly encouraged to. Children younger than 2 must not wear face coverings due to suffocation risk.



“Delawareans are beating this virus and driving our numbers down. But if we hope to get more children and educators back in school, and more Delawareans back to work, we need to stay vigilant,” Gov. Carney said in a statement. “Wear a face mask. Wash your hands frequently. Stay at least 6 feet away from others. Stay home if you’re sick. And — whether you have symptoms or you don’t — consider getting a test at de.gov/gettested.”



The modification also “suspends formal observations under the DPAS II system until Nov. 1 and directs the Department of Education to work with educators to develop a modified system for tracking student growth, taking into account the challenges of remote and hybrid learning,” according to a press release by Gov. Carney’s office.



“For the months of September and October, the Department of Education will work with districts, charters and educators on informal observation strategies, and ensure educators are receiving feedback and administrators are giving feedback in a new way given the challenges presented by hybrid and remote learning,” the report stated.



Delaware has seen 16,986 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the latest statistics released by the DPH today, which reflects data as of Tuesday at 6 p.m. The DPH announced 71 new positive cases today.



The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 50 — an increase of 10 compared to the day prior and the highest number since there were 69 hospitalized July 29. Of those currently hospitalized, 13 are considered critical.



The DPH also announced one new COVID-19-related death, bringing that total to 604. The DPH said the most recent death was a 52-year-old New Castle County man who had an underlying health condition.



It was the 300th COVID-19-related death in New Castle County, which leads the state. Sussex County has seen 195 deaths, while Kent County has recorded 109.



The percentage of positive tests was 3.9%, which puts the seven-day rolling average at 4.3%.



There were an additional 40 recoveries from the virus, according to the DPH, bringing that total to 9,050. The DPH said 1,743 more people tested negative to increase that total to 210,109.



The DPH’s epidemiology team is currently conducting a data quality review of the state’s COVID-19 case records to identify any duplicate records that may exist in the DPH surveillance system. As a result of this review, the public may notice a decrease in the cumulative number of positive cases, the DPH said.