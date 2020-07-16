Carper against Migratory Bird Treaty Act changes

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., led a group of 20 of their colleagues in sending a letter to Department of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt voicing their concerns with the draft Environmental Impact Statement for DOI’s proposed rule implementing changes to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

The proposed rule would undermine a longstanding interpretation of the MBTA that holds companies responsible for oil spills and other actions that incidentally kill migratory birds. Under DOI’s new legal opinion, companies responsible for non-intentional oil spills would no longer have to pay penalties for the massive loss of bird life under the MBTA.