Carper, Coons receive Delaware Farm Bureau Awards

Delaware Farm Bureau President Richard Wilkins, right, presents U.S. Sen. Chris Coons with the national Friends of Farm Bureau Award Monday from the Delaware Farm Bureau office in Camden.

CAMDEN — Delaware U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons received national-level recognition when receiving the Farm Bureau Award, the organization recenlty announced.

On Monday, Sen. Chris Coons, co-chair of the Senate Chicken Caucus and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, received his award during a ceremony at the Delaware State Farm Bureau.

President Richard Wilkins of the DSFB presented Sen. Coons with the award, which honors members of Congress who work to advance policies supporting agriculture and farmers.

“Delaware agriculture plays a critical role in our state’s economy and helps to keep food on the tables of American families across the country,” Sen. Coons said.

“Finding ways to support our hard-working farmers is one of my top priorities. I’m honored to receive this award and will continue using my position in the Senate to advocate for agriculture and Delaware farmers, especially during this difficult time.”

Sen. Carper joined Mr. Wilkins to accept the award at Delaware Agriculture Museum President Grier Stayton’s farm in Houston on Friday.

“Delaware may be a small state, but we sure punch above our weight when it comes to agriculture, and that is all thanks to the tireless work of our farmers,” Sen. Carper said.

“They fuel our economy, keep our families fed and show us every day how to be good stewards of the land that we all call home. We’re also so grateful for the hard working men and women who support the agriculture industry and are great collaborators on legislation and policies that help keep this industry thriving here in Delaware.”

Sen. Coons has led the bipartisan effort to secure federal assistance for contract poultry growers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a DSFB news release.

“As the co-chair of the Senate Chicken Caucus, he has been a tireless advocate of gaining greater market access for USA poultry globally, as well as working for solutions to challenges that our poultry farmers face domestically,” Mr. Wilkins said.

Sen. Coons also uses his position on the Senate Appropriations Committee to secure funding for vital agriculture, rural development, and environmental priorities, including support for the poultry industry, agricultural research, farm conservation, and rural housing programs in the appropriations bills for the fiscal year 2021, the DSFB said.

Also, according to Mr. Wilkins, “Throughout his career of public service, Tom Carper has sought input from farmer leaders on how they would be impacted by public policy decisions.

“He has always looked for solutions that are fair and reasonable. Sen. Carper has the utmost respect for the hard working families that make America nutritionally secure.”