Carper looks forward to role as environmental chair

Delaware Department of Transportation Central District engineer Matthew Lichtenstein and U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (right) talk about infrastructure and the impact of the rising sea level in 2019 at Port Mahon. (Delaware State News file photo/Matt Bittle)

DOVER — The Democratic Party’s victory in two U.S. Senate races in Georgia last month had tremendous implications for the nation.

One of the most obvious and consequential is that it created a 50-50 split in the Senate, which effectively gives Democrats control because Vice President Kamala Harris will cast tie-breaking votes.

After the Senate unanimously approved a power-sharing deal Wednesday, Republicans are now in the minority for the first time in six years.

That means Democrats are taking over as heads of the chamber’s standing committees. Thomas R. Carper, Delaware’s senior senator, has ascended to the role of chairman of the Committee on Environment and Public Works. Chris Coons, the state’s junior senator, takes over as chairman of the Select Committee on Ethics.

Sen. Carper, who chaired the Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs for two years before Republicans gained control of the Senate in 2015, spent the past four years as the ranking member, or highest-ranking member of the minority party, on the Environment and Public Works Committee.

With Democrats controlling both Congress and the White House, climate change figures to be a bigger priority for the federal government over the next few years.

“We’re facing a climate crisis,” Sen. Carper said. “It’s getting worse. It’s not getting better.”

He’s hopeful Congress can build on accomplishments from the past four years. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s stance, Congress passed legislation aimed at reducing vehicle emissions and encouraging the use of electric cars, Sen. Carper said.

Targets for the next two years include tackling water issues, encouraging offshore wind and other forms of clean energy and reducing carbon pollution in the atmosphere.

“We have to build back better,” he said, referencing the slogan adopted by President Joe Biden during the presidential campaign.

Some Delaware communities have been found to have tainted water in recent years, with tests confirming the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances around Dover Air Force Base and in parts of Sussex County. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, PFAS and related man-made chemicals are long-lasting and can be toxic, with potential effects like development delays and cancers.

A 2020 poll from Lloyd’s Register Foundation found 21% of Americans view climate change as not threatening at all, the highest percentage among high-income nations. While most skeptics here are Republicans (a 2019 Gallup poll reported 52% of Republicans aren’t too worried about it, compared to a negligible percentage of Democrats), Sen. Carper is confident the two parties can work together in Congress on this issue.

Most GOP lawmakers accept that man-made climate change is a serious problem, he said, a big difference from a decade ago. He thinks severe events like storms, wildfires and sea level have helped sway public opinion.

“The world has changed. It’s become more clear to folks this is real. It’s an urgent situation,” he said.

Sen. Carper hopes the United States can transition to a carbon neutral economy by 2050. While some fear the economic impact, he believes it should be seen as an opportunity that can spur economic growth and job creation.

According to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, 855,000 people held direct or indirect renewable energy jobs in 2018, while the global renewable energy sector was responsible for 11 million jobs that year, up 6.8% from 2017.

Speaking Wednesday to the committee during a hearing for the incoming administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, Sen. Carper briefly laid out his vision.

“We’ll need to redouble our efforts to address the climate crisis, safeguard our air and our water, as well as our other natural resources and ensure environmental justice in all of our communities,” he said.

“We must rebuild our infrastructure, with a focus on making smart and badly needed investments in our transportation and our water systems, both of which are in the purview of this committee. Doing so will not only improve the quality of life for all Americans, but it will also help get our economy back on its feet and put millions of people back to work as we take on — together — the daunting challenges before us.”