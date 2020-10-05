Cell subscribers experiencing 911 problems in Kent and Sussex counties

Oct 5th, 2020

DOVER — All cell phone subscribers in Kent and Sussex counties are experiencing difficulties when dialing 911, according to the Delaware State Police.

Callers are advised to text their emergency to 911 or call the following emergency numbers: Kent County 911 (302) 734-6050; Dover Police Department (302) 736-7111; Sussex County 911 (302) 855-2970; or Rehoboth Beach (302) 227-2577.

This is the second time in a week there has been a disruption in 911 service in Delaware. On Sept. 28, anyone attempting to call 911 by cellphone or landline temporarily experienced a busy signal

