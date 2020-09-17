Census caravan to take place in Dover on Friday

DOVER – Kent County Levy Court will join Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen and the Delaware Multicultural and Civic Organization (DEMCO) in a census caravan event to take place on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. The caravan’s intent is to remind residents to participate in the 2020 Census before its Sept. 30 deadline.

The caravan will drive through neighborhoods between Dover and Rodney Village to remind residents of the importance of the Census, and that it’s not too late to respond.

Members of the U.S. Census Bureau will accompany the caravan of representatives from local nonprofit organizations, faith-based organizations and municipal, county and state government officials, to show the community what their census dollars support. Census results help direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for schools, roads, public works and emergency services.

Since the 2020 census deadline has been escalated, time to complete the form is running short. On average, it takes 5 to 10 minutes to complete the census electronically.

Completing the 2020 census online or by telephone is a means of protection from the spread of the coronavirus for both census workers and citizens, as opposed to door-to-door canvassing. Similar caravans are being scheduled throughout the nation as a method of in-person community outreach without violating social distancing guidelines.

Escorted by City of Dover Police, the caravan will travel through undercounted communities starting from the DEMCO Building at 365 United Way, Dover, and ending in the Rodney Village Shopping Center. Participants will remain in their vehicles throughout the duration of the caravan.

To complete the census questionnaire, call 1-844-330-2020 or visit my2020census.gov. Answers are fully confidential.

For more information about the caravan, contact Dr. Linda Hackett or Leandra Marshall at (302) 346-5308. For questions regarding the census, contact Rmanda Chapman at Rmanda.D.Chapman@2020census.gov or 267.909.2520.