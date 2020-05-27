Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity ReStore reopening Tuesday, resumes volunteer program in phases

DOVER — Beginning Tuesday, Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore will be reopening to the public.

ReStore will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. A limited number of customers will be allowed in the ReStore at one time.

Following the state and federal guidelines, customers must wear a face covering of some kind to enter the store.

There will be a clearly marked path for customers to follow throughout the store. Customers must maintain social distancing. Any items purchased must be taken with the customer at the time of purchase.

CDHFH’s volunteer program will resume in phases based on Gov. John Carney’s Reopening Plan.

During Phase One, which begins June 1, volunteers must schedule a volunteer shift either online or with the public relations coordinator. Only five volunteers may volunteer at a time in the ReStore per shift and only eight volunteers on the construction site per day.

Volunteers must wear face masks and maintain proper social distancing. No volunteer groups will be scheduled at this time.

CDHFH’s ReStore will continue curbside donation pickups. Please email pickup@centraldelawarehabitat.org to schedule your donation pickup. Donations must be outside, whether in the driveway or on the curb. Drivers will not be allowed to enter any households to pick up items.

Drop-off donations will also continue to be accepted at the CDHFH ReStore Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drop-off donations will also be accepted on Saturdays 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Donors must stay in their vehicle when dropping off donations. ReStore staff will direct the donor where to drop off the item(s) and will unload the item(s) from the vehicle.

Acceptable donation items include new and gently used appliances, furniture, building materials and household goods.