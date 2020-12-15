Central NAACP picks new leadership



DOVER — Members of the Central Delaware NAACP branch cast their votes for branch leadership for 2021 and 2022 late last month.

They elected Fleur N. McKendell president, David L. Williams Jr. first vice president, Ruby Allen second vice president, Geraldine Jones assistant treasurer and Andre Boggerty Executive Committee at-large member. Newly elected officers will be sworn in today, and transition planning will begin immediately, including appointment of a secretary, third vice president, treasurer and committee chairs.