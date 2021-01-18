Central Sussex growth on track for 2021

Portions of the heart of Sussex County are beating the progress drum this year.

The bulk of growth in central Sussex is centered in and around Millsboro, an expanding community positioned at several major roadways, and in Georgetown, the county seat.

Significant road improvements and infrastructure upgrades top Georgetown’s 2021 list.

Delaware Department of Transportation projects slated for this year include the Gateway East Improvements, at Sand Hill Road, Airport Road and Lewes/Georgetown Highway (U.S. 9) on the town’s eastern edge.

Looming on the south side is the Park Avenue Phase I Realignment, a key lynchpin in Sussex County’s plans for a 500-foot extension of its main runway.

“Those are the two biggest things from a transportation standpoint,” said Georgetown Town Manager Eugene Dvornick. “I think sometime in the future, probably beyond 2021 … will be Phase 2, which ties Park Avenue back into Route 9.”

Georgetown this year also will undergo the approximate $1.2 million service line/water main upgrade along portions of North and South Bedford streets and East and West Market streets, both state-maintained roadways. Referendum passage last year provided the green light for that project.

“Once that is completed, I believe DelDOT will be rehabilitating those two roadways, as well,” Mr. Dvornick said.

In 2021, Millsboro officials expect to welcome a Grotto Pizza and Texas Roadhouse, currently under construction side by side along southbound U.S. 113.

A new AVID Hotel, also along DuPont Boulevard, is being built, as well.

“We did that survey a while back, and people were asking for steakhouses and sports bars. So we will be able to check both of those boxes with the arrival of Texas Roadhouse and Grotto’s. We expect to see both of those open up this year, which is obviously very exciting,” said Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson.

“On the commercial side, we have the new AVID Hotel, which is the first chain hotel and our first year-round hotel in (the) town of Millsboro. That is supposed to be open this year, as well,” Mr. Hudson said. “The hope is that the people that are weekenders going down to the Delaware beaches will stay in Millsboro the night before, get up the next day and have breakfast … in Millsboro before they go down to the beach.”

In Dagsboro, work continues at Artesian Water Co.’s new regional facility along Armory Road.

“Artesian should be prepared to serve water to this area by June 2021, but I’m not sure that Dagsboro will be getting water from Artesian until our contract is up with Millsboro (Dec. 31, 2022),” said Dagsboro Town Administrator Cindi Brought.

The town has heard from potential developers, but nothing is etched in stone for this year.

“I have had calls regarding developing various lands within the corporate limits, but there are no definite plans submitted to the town at this point,” said Ms. Brought.

The big news in the town of Frankford is the go-ahead for installation of a traffic light at U.S. 113 and Daisey Street, an intersection that has been the site of numerous crashes, including several fatal accidents.

On Dec. 7, members of Frankford Town Council and of the town’s police department attended a virtual meeting with DelDOT staff and contractors Whitman, Requardt & Associates, LLP. The topic of safety crossings and the findings of their study were presented. The most significant of these proposals was a planned red light signal at the U.S. 113/Daisey Street crossing.

“DelDOT gave a proposal. They did a traffic survey and accident survey and came up with, ‘Yes, it warrants a light there,’” said Frankford Town Council President Gregory Welch.

On Jan. 4, Frankford council cast its approval to the traffic light proposal.

Other than that, it’s status quo in Frankford.

“There’s nothing on the horizon or nothing being kicked around,” said Councilman Welch. “Every now and then, we get a hint that somebody is interested in a piece of property to put a 7-Eleven in or something like that, but it generally doesn’t come to fruition. It’s usually somebody trying to speculate or rezone it for resale.”

Back in Georgetown, a portion of the downtown district is scheduled to undergo change, and more commercial development is on the way along U.S. 113.

In town, the new Sussex County Family Court facility will be based along East Market Street.

Out along the highway, a Post Acute Medical rehabilitation center is planned, sandwiched on property between Microtel and the Easter Seals facility.

“We don’t have any big housing development that I am aware of. We’ve got a lot of projects that have gone through preliminary approval, and they are working their way through the final approvals,” Mr. Dvornick said. “We continue to see some interest in the Downtown Development District parcels, both from rehabilitation and new construction. Those are limited.”

Farther south, downtown Millsboro is in line for an upscale upgrade.

The Downtown Improvements Project, targeting a portion of Main Street, will feature new sidewalks and pavers. Plans also include new water lines.

“That project is underway. We expect that to wrap up this year, as well,” said Mr. Hudson. “On the heels of that, we are working with DelDOT on resurfacing.”

Residential growth also continues in Millsboro.

Plantation Lakes is now welcoming new homeowners on the north side of Betts Pond, and Westtown Village (formerly Millwood) construction is in Phase 2.

Additional homes are planned in Alderleaf Meadows and St. Helen’s Crossing, Mr. Hudson said.

“We’re seeing a good deal more in diversity in residential options,” said Mr. Hudson, noting that these multiple options attract a variety of buyers spanning different age groups. “And we want to make sure we have working professionals here, too, families and things of that nature. It is definitely an exciting time. A lot of these projects have been in the pipeline for a while, so it is exciting to see them come to fruition.”

One major project that has been under consideration for some time is a new home for the Millsboro Police Department. Several possible scenarios have been considered, most recently town-owned property at Railroad Avenue and Ellis Street.

Mr. Hudson said fingers are crossed that the project will get underway in some form this year, although it’s doubtful the new police headquarters would be built in 2021, he said.

“The silver lining is (that) by going through this process, we’ve been able to rule out these different options. That way, everybody hopefully feels more confident and comfortable moving forward with whatever choice is made,” said Mr. Hudson.

The town’s game plan for 2021, he added, is to continue to work on retail recruitment.

“And as that continues, I think kind of the next step that we’d like to focus on is drawing more employment growth beyond retail and restaurant, for people that aren’t interested in that type of work, or maybe they are tradespeople or things of that nature,” said Mr. Hudson. “We are a ‘net’ importer of workers, which is good. More people commute to than commute from Millsboro to work, which is unusual for this area. We want to build on that.”

As the coronavirus crisis spills into 2021, Mr. Dvornick said his town will continue to do what it can under the COVID-19 specter to help businesses and those facing challenges.

“I will tell you that I am still very pleased that, throughout this, the businesses have made out fairly well. Certainly, their revenues are down, but we’ve been very successful in accommodating outdoor seating. I am not aware of any businesses that have closed permanently as a result of the COVID,” said Mr. Dvornick.