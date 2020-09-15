Charges pending in Camden animal cruelty investigation

CAMDEN – Investigation was ongoing and charges pending after 182 cats and a dog were found living in “deplorable” conditions in a residence last week, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.



A deceased cat was also recovered as Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) officers executed a search warrant last Thursday after a tip from the public, DPH said on Instagram and Facebook pages.



Citing the ongoing investigation, spokesman Sean Dooley on Tuesday said the DPH would not comment further.

The OAW’s Delaware Animal Services Unit is handling the investigation.



According to the Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA), it was possibly the largest single hoarding case seizure in state history.



The animals were turned over to the BVSPCA for further evaluation and any needed care. The cats were scheduled to go up for adoption in Georgetown, Dover, New Castle.



Information on making an adoption is available online at bvspca.org/cat-hoarding-adoption.