CHEER celebrates new room opening at Long Neck center

Taking part in the ceremonial ribbon cutting of the expansion of CHEER’s Pelican Cove Senior Center, from left in front holding banner – CHEER Nutrition Director Carmel Rickenbach and CHEER Centers Manager Robin Greene; holding ribbon – County Councilman Doug Hudson, CHEER Chief Financial Officer Beckett Wheatley, CHEER Chief Administrative Officer Joyce Westen, Long Neck Center Director Shawn Harris, CHEER Board Vice Chairman Walter Koopman, CHEER Chief Administrative Officer Ken Bock, Division of Services for Aging and Adults With Disabilities Administrator John Cannon, U.S. Representative Christopher Coons’ representative Kate Rohr, and LaRed Chief Operating Officer Rosa Rivera; standing in back, Sussex County Council President Mike Vincent, a CHEER member, State Senator Brian Pettyjohn, CHEER Finance Director Debra Crum, CHEER Vendor and Hospitality Director Katie Leister, and CHEER Human Relations Director Sandy Baynard. (Submitted photo/CHEER)

LONG NECK – CHEER Inc.’s senior center on Long Neck has some additional elbow room

To meet increasing membership and needs of seniors in the Long Neck area, CHEER recently celebrated the opening of its expanded space at its Pelican Cove Senior Activity Center in Long Neck.

Last fall, the adjoining unit became available for sale. As the CHEER membership was outgrowing its space of approximately 8,500 square feet, CHEER’s board of directors decided to purchase the unit next door. The additional unit increased the center’s size by approximately another 1,800 square feet.

“Long Neck is an ever growing community,” said CHEER Chief Executive Officer Ken Bock. “With the many retirees moving here, more and more space is needed.”

During the winter, CHEER maintenance personnel were busy repositioning walls, realigning plumbing, building storage space, hanging drywall, laying tiles, and painting to produce a beautiful new space that will allow seniors to be able to enjoy more activities at the center.

“By doing the remodeling work in-house, we were able to save approximately two-thirds of the estimated costs,” said Bock.

Pelican Cover Center Director Shawn Harris says it will no longer be necessary to rearrange the main room by taking down tables and then putting them back up every time a special event takes place at the center.

Weight Watchers conducts two meetings weekly at the center and the Church of God Lutheran holds weekly services there.

LaRed Health Center also maintains offices in the center and sees patients there every Monday.

Long Neck CHEER Center can be rented for parties and meetings, plus bridal and baby showers any time after business hours and on weekends.

The CHEER Activity Center has been located in Pelican Cove Shopping Center in Long Neck for 17 years. It offers events and activities to seniors over age 50 including nutrition, transportation, social events, classes, a fitness center and a library.

For information about the Long Neck CHEER Center, call 302-945-3551 or 302-515-3040.