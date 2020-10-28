CHEER Inc. breaks ground for new central kitchen

GEORGETOWN – By late spring 2021, things should really be cooking at the CHEER Community Center on Sand Hill Road on Georgetown’s eastern edge.
Tuesday, local and state officials joined those from CHEER Inc. for the long-awaited ceremonial groundbreaking for Florence Mason CHEER Central Kitchen.
The $1.6 million modern, state-of-the-art facility will enable CHEER to meet nutritional needs of a growing senior population for decades.
The new kitchen is named in honor of Florence Mason, who retired last December after serving 27 years as CHEER’s nutritional program director.
After a three-year capital campaign, the construction is scheduled to be finished by late spring 2021.
Over 1,700 meals a day are now being prepared for senior citizens in Sussex County. The new kitchen will replace the undersized, outdated kitchen quarters at the Thurman Adams State Service Center, which was built to accommodate approximately 800 meals daily.