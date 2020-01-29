Child Support Division needs updated mailing addresses

NEW CASTLE — The Division of Child Support Services, in the Department of Health and Social Services, encourages customers to take a few important steps to help ensure a smooth transition from the First State Family Card to the new U.S. Bank ReliaCard.

All DCSS customers, whether they are receiving payments or not, should contact the Division of Child Support Services to verify that their Social Security number, date of birth, and current street address are on file. Those customers who have the First State Family Card should spend or transfer funds off that card as soon as possible. Delawareans with a child support case can send a change of address to the Division of Child Support Services at PO Box 15012, Wilmington, DE 19850.

Customers can verify their address or make a change by calling and speaking with a child support specialist, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. In New Castle County, call 577-7171; Kent County, call 739-8299; Sussex County, call 302-856-5386.