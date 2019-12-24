Christmas Eve Services

Looking for a service to attend this Christmas Eve? Here’s a listing the Delaware State News has compiled. If you know of more, feel free to leave the info in the comments area. Have a Happy Christmas!

Christmas Eve Service: 5 p.m., Barratt’s Chapel, 6362 Bay Road, Frederica. Service will be led by Bishop Peggy Johnson. For more information contact the Chapel office at 335-5544 or barratts@aol.com.

Metal at the Manger: 7:30 p.m., Deep Water Church, 107 E. Broad St., Wyoming. An alternative Christmas Eve celebration with traditional songs played in a hard rock style.

Christmas Eve Service: 7 p.m., Smyrna Elementary. Singing, testimony and devotion hosted by LifeHouse Church Smyrna.

Candelight Christmas Eve: 7 p.m., Asbury UMC Smyrna, 20 W. Mt. Vernon St., Smyrna. Communion will be offered during this service.

Community Candlelight Christmas Eve Service: 5 p.m., Calvary Church, 1141 E. Lebanon, Dover. This service is for the whole family, no nursery will be provided.

Christmas Eve Candlelight, Choir, and Communion Service: 9 to 10 p.m., Wesley UMC Dover, 209 S State St, Dover. An evening candlelight service with Choir and Communion. Nursery is available if needed.

Candlelight Service 2019: 6 p.m., Filipino & American Christian Fellowship, Speak Life Center, 2736 Forrest Ave., Dover.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship: 8:30 p.m., Wyoming United Methodist Church, 216 Wyoming Mill Road, Dover. Come early for a 30-minute concert of the Mitten Memorial Hand Bell Choir.

Christmas Eve Service: 6 p.m., Grace Church (PCA), 350 McKee Road, Dover. Childcare for infants through pre-k will be provided. The offering in the service will be for the ministry of the Grace Diaconate.

Christmas Eve Communion: 6 p.m., Trinity Wesleyan Church, 1564 S State St., Dover.

