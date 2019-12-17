Christmas season marches in with Light Up for the Holidays parade

DOVER — It might have been a little wet early on Saturday, but it failed to rain on Dover’s Light Up for the Holidays parade down Loockerman Street that evening.
Even Santa Claus got in on the act as he set up shop at the Loockerman Way Plaza following the festive parade, which provided sparkling lights, dance performances, sirens, a mini-house and even several “Jingle Jeep Reindeer.”
Light Up for the Holidays parade committee volunteer judges included The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and Max the Dog, who voted in several different categories.
The list of winners included:
• Jingle Bells (Best Band): Dover High School Senator Marching Band
• Santa’s Sleigh (Best Motorized Car Club): Southern Delaware Jeep Club/Jingle Jeeps
• Santa’s Little Helper (Best Walking Group): NCALL Research
• Nutcracker (Best Performance): The Dance Factory
• Rudolph (Best Lit): City of Dover City Manager’s Office
• Grinch (Least Holiday Spirit): Mayor Robin R. Christiansen
• Holiday Cheer (Best Overall): Dover Children’s Villages One & Two
The Downtown Dover Partnership (DDP) announced on Monday the winners of the downtown Light Up for the Holidays window decoration contest for downtown merchants, which had 18 participants.
This year’s winners for best holiday window displays included:
• First Place — The Moving Experience
• Second Place — Sweets & Treats
• Third Place — Creative Vision
• Mayor’s Choice — Maxine’s Fashions
• Main Street Dover — Mitten & Winters CPAs
Four Honorable Mentions were awarded to My Roots, Parris Nail Lounge, Tina’s Timeless Threads and Maxine’s Fashions. And, as determined through the tally of more than 700 voters, People’s Choice went to “Santa’s Bakery” Sweets & Treats.
According to the DDP, other recent events, including Small Business Saturday, brought record-breaking foot traffic and sales for merchants who indicated this was an even better year than last.
