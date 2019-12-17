Christmas season marches in with Light Up for the Holidays parade

Whoville was well represented at the Light Up for the Holidays parade in downtown Dover on Saturday night. The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and Max the Dog served as the honorary judges who voted in several different categories at the festive parade. (submitted photo)

DOVER — It might have been a little wet early on Saturday, but it failed to rain on Dover’s Light Up for the Holidays parade down Loockerman Street that evening.

Even Santa Claus got in on the act as he set up shop at the Loockerman Way Plaza following the festive parade, which provided sparkling lights, dance performances, sirens, a mini-house and even several “Jingle Jeep Reindeer.”

Popular Peanuts dog Snoopy prepares to take a ride down Loockerman Street for the Light Up for the Holidays parade last Saturday night. (submitted photo)

Light Up for the Holidays parade committee volunteer judges included The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and Max the Dog, who voted in several different categories.

The list of winners included:

• Jingle Bells (Best Band): Dover High School Senator Marching Band

• Santa’s Sleigh (Best Motorized Car Club): Southern Delaware Jeep Club/Jingle Jeeps

• Santa’s Little Helper (Best Walking Group): NCALL Research

• Nutcracker (Best Performance): The Dance Factory

• Rudolph (Best Lit): City of Dover City Manager’s Office

• Grinch (Least Holiday Spirit): Mayor Robin R. Christiansen

• Holiday Cheer (Best Overall): Dover Children’s Villages One & Two

The Downtown Dover Partnership (DDP) announced on Monday the winners of the downtown Light Up for the Holidays window decoration contest for downtown merchants, which had 18 participants.

This year’s winners for best holiday window displays included:

• First Place — The Moving Experience

• Second Place — Sweets & Treats

• Third Place — Creative Vision

• Mayor’s Choice — Maxine’s Fashions

• Main Street Dover — Mitten & Winters CPAs

These are the winners of the Downtown Dover Partnership’s Light Up for the Holidays window decorating contest. (submitted photo)

Four Honorable Mentions were awarded to My Roots, Parris Nail Lounge, Tina’s Timeless Threads and Maxine’s Fashions. And, as determined through the tally of more than 700 voters, People’s Choice went to “Santa’s Bakery” Sweets & Treats.

According to the DDP, other recent events, including Small Business Saturday, brought record-breaking foot traffic and sales for merchants who indicated this was an even better year than last.

