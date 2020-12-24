Christmas tree-recycling options available



DOVER — Delawareans can choose from yard waste-recycling sites statewide to bring their Christmas trees after the holidays, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said.

Some of the sites accept trees at no cost, while others charge for the service, DNREC said. Before dropping off trees, call the site in advance to see what restrictions are in place and if there is a charge.

Residents who pay for curbside collection service should call their waste hauler to see if it offers Christmas tree pickup. Trees may be accepted as soon as Saturday and as late as Jan. 28, but each facility has its own schedule. Commercial haulers or landscapers should call a facility prior to delivering loads of trees, DNREC said.

DNREC added that whether dropping off a Christmas tree or having it collected, prepare it to be recycled into mulch by stripping off all decorations and lights, removing any flocking (fake snow) and detaching tree stands. Christmas trees are no longer accepted for recycling at Delaware State Parks.

Christmas tree recycling saves valuable landfill space, DNREC said. Over 173,000 tons of yard waste, which includes grass, leaves, brush, trees and other lawn/landscape materials, was recycled in 2019. Prior to Delaware’s yard waste ban, many of these materials — considered resources — were sent to landfills, taking up valuable space, rather than being handled through local markets for mulch and home composting.

Kent County will collect Christmas trees only from Jan. 4-8 and Jan. 11-15 (on customers’ regular trash days) for those in trash districts that have yard waste-collection service.

New Castle and Sussex trash customers should check with their waste haulers for information about tree pickup. If pickup is unavailable from haulers, check the list of yard waste drop-off sites at de.gov/yardwaste, DNREC said.

Delawareans also are reminded that Jan. 17 is the last day to drop materials off at Newark’s Polly Drummond Hill Road yard waste site. It will close for the season Jan. 18 and reopen for the spring March 20. More information can be found at de.gov/yardwaste.