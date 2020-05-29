City of Dover announces reopening next week

DOVER – On Friday, the City of Dover announced plans to reopen to the public next week.

City hall will reopen Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Citing occupancy limitations, the public can access city hall by calling 736-7010 and waiting for a staff member to assist entry. Call ahead appointments are also available.



Entry into the Weyandt Hall customer service area can be made into the building on the north side starting Wednesday. There is a maximum of six customers in the building and hand sanitizer is available for entrants into the facilities. Face masks must be worn in city buildings.



Water matters, wastewater and public works, such as deliveries, right of way permits, and plan submissions can be handled by appointments only by calling 736-7025. The drive-thru service and the drop box in the parking lot of Weyandt Hall will not be available on Monday due to parking lot repavement, contingent on the weather.



Another drop box, located by the bench on the Reed Street side of the building is available for patrons. The striping of the parking lot is scheduled to occur on Tuesday.



Some security measures in city hall will be completed by Wednesday.



The city said Fire Marshal Jason Osika developed a process to aid in temporary use of expanded outdoor seating following the guidelines distributed under the Delaware Division of Public Health. The application currently authorizes the usage of the space through July 31. Turnaround time for restaurant owners from the time they electronically submit their application will be within two business days. It can be found online at cityofdover.com.



Dover Public Library will start curbside pick-up on June 8 and more details will be released. Curbside pickup will allow those who have wanted to exchange their books for new reading materials to do so. More information is available on the city’s website.



Dover Police Department will continue to work with an online complaint form at doverpolice.org. Non-emergency calls can be made to 736-7111.



City parks remain open and social distancing is still encouraged. Playground equipment and basketball courts also remain closed. Parks pavilion rentals can resume on June 4.



On June 4, a concert on the Green begins at 7 p.m. and features jazz artist Greg Taylor. There is a 250-person limit, social distancing and masks are required.