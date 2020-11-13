Clayton Fire Co. kicks off Toys for Tots drive



CLAYTON — The Clayton Fire Company’s annual Toys for Tots drive has kicked off for 2020 and past Chief Skip Carrow, chair of the fundraiser, is hoping this will be the biggest year ever for the event.

The public can drop off an unwrapped toy for a girl or boy of any age group and it will be accepted at the fire station or at the Christmas tree sales lot located at the corner of Main Street and Railroad Avenue when it is open.

The fire company is hoping it can help families who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, or another unfortunate circumstance. Individuals who might have questions are asked to call the fire station at 653-7317.