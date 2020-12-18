Closure planned for U.S. 13 in Smyrna for sewer repair



SMYRNA — The Delaware Department of Transportation and Kent County Department of Public Works announced that there will be lane closures this weekend on U.S. 13 northbound/southbound for a repair of a sewer main.

The lane closures will take place on both northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 13 between Twin Willows and Brenford roads, starting Saturday at 10 a.m. and lasting until Sunday at 4 p.m., pending weather.

Variable message boards will be posted notifying motorists of the lane closures. Motorists should slow down in work zones and anticipate lane shifts in this area.