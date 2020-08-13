Commission of Veterans Affairs passes the gavel



Retired Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Charles Baldwin became chair of the Delaware Veterans Commission on August 1.

A five-year member of the commission, he accepted the gavel from retired Army Col. Angela Showell. Retired Army Sgt. Major Anna Lopez, who has served on the commission for three years, became vice chair.

Commissioners Baldwin and Lopez will continue to seek legislation to benefit Delaware’s disabled veterans community and increase emphasis on training and serving Delaware’s growing community of young veterans.

The Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs was established in 1987 to support Delaware veterans, their spouses and children. The Commission serves as an advisory board to the Governor for issues that impact the 72,000 military veterans living in the First State.

The Commission consists of 15 members, each of whom serves a four-year term. Ten members are selected by veteran service organizations and five at-large members are appointed by the Governor to represent veterans throughout Delaware.

The DCVA appoints the Executive Director of the Office of Veterans Services (OVS) and helps shape and direct the mission of OVS. In addition, the DCVA serves as the board of directors of the Delaware Veterans Home.